Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 18,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $701.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $655.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 643.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

