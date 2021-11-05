Canaccord Genuity Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $117.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,958,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
