Canaccord Genuity Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $117.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,958,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

