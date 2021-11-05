Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CAMT opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.