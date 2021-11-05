Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares traded up 7.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.25. Cameco traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$33.43. 663,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,458,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.