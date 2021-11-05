Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.27. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.89 and a 52 week high of C$34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.