Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

