Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $28.80 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.