California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 471 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IAA worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 2,573.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IAA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

