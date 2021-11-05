California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,264 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

