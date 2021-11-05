California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 74.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $13,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

