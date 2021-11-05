California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

