California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.