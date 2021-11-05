California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Altice USA by 718.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

