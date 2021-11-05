California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,342 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

