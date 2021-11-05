Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

