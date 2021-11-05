Cake Box’s (CBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.23). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.84. The firm has a market cap of £150.80 million and a P/E ratio of 44.88.

In related news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

