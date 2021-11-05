CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

