Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading Up 1.9%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 10,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.