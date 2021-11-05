Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

