Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of CZR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

