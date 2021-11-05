Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

BFST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

BFST stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $554.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

