BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE EARN opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

