BTIG Research Lowers Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $70.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

