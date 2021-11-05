BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.03 million for the quarter.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.