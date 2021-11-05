Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Brooks Automation worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $122.32 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

