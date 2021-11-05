Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. 4,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

