Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

BIP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

