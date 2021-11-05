Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,806 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

