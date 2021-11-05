Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,196,798 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $196,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

TRGP stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

