Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $83.27 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $83,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $277.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day moving average of $272.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

