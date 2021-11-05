Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,600 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of CMS Energy worth $117,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.