Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NiSource makes up about 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of NiSource worth $163,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

