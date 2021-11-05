Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 159,220 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,220 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $138,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

