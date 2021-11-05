Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 11% on Earnings Beat

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.35. 213,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,898,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.33. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 857,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

