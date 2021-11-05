Brokers Set Expectations for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

