Brokers Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

BANC stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

