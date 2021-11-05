Brokers Offer Predictions for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR opened at $117.58 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

