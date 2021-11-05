Brokers Offer Predictions for Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

