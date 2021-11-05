Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) PT at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,148,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 566,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.