Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $29.78

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock remained flat at $$26.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 196,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.