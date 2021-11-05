Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Price Target at €43.55

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.72 ($51.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday.

Shares of United Internet stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.49 ($38.22). 112,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

