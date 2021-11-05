Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $5.33

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 64,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 22,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,511. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

