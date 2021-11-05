Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$154.50

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$154.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of X traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$135.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,675. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

