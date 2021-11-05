Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $10.17

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

