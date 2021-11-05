Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $82.33

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SIGI stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,712. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

