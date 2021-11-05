Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $16.78

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

