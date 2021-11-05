Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. Truist dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 221.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

