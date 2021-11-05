Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $236.29

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.29.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. 7,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $241.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

