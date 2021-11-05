Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. 356,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,670. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $202.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

