Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.